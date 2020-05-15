As we head into the long weekend, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has increased the limit on outdoor gatherings only.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says gatherings of 50 people outside are now allowed granted physical distancing of at least two-metres between households is still followed.

She says indoor gatherings however, must still be kept to 15 people or fewer.

Another 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Friday. That brings the provincial total to 6,515 with 82% of them now considered as recovered.

There were also four additional deaths over the past day, all were residents of continuing care centres in Calgary.

Meanwhile, numbers remained the same in the Lakeland for the fourth straight day. No active cases are currently being reported in the area. So far, the County of St. Paul has 3 recovered cases, the MD of Bonnyville has 7 recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake has 4 recovered cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases so far.

Over the past few months, over 205,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed across Alberta.

