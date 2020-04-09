The 2020 unemployment rate continues to rise in eastern Alberta, including in the Lakeland.

The jobless rate sits at 6.3 percent for March in the economic region which also houses Fort McMurray and the Wood Buffalo region, according to Statistics Canada. In February that number was sitting at 5.8 percent.

Alberta’s overall unemployment rate saw little change sitting at 8.7 per cent. The Canadian national average increased to 7.8 per cent, from the 5.6 per cent reported in January. Over 1 million people in the country are said to now be jobless due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With files from Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com