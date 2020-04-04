Dr. Theresa Tam says that people in their twenties and thirties are now getting sick and, “that is why we all need to take this very seriously.”

Tam says there are 12,924 cases of COVID-19 across Canada with 214 deaths. There have been 304,000 Canadians tested with about 4-percent testing positive and 95-percent testing negative.

The federal government has unveiled a new interactive dashboard of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. That website can be found here.

Tam once again stressed that how Canada fares during this pandemic is each person’s responsibility to follow public health guidelines, stay at home, practice physical distancing, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.