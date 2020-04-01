Police say an arrest has been made in the case of two men found dead north of Glendon last Saturday.

Mounties are saying an adult male has been arrested and is currently in the process of being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal. The two men were found dead beside their truck near Township Road 622 and Range Road 84 early last Saturday.

Autopsies were conducted today and their deaths were determined to be homicide.

Police did not release a name of the accused Wednesday as information is still being sworn in.

An update from the RCMP is expected Thursday.