Mounties are hoping the public might have information that could help in its investigation into the suspicious deaths of two men. The victims were found next to a parked truck on the side of the road early Saturday morning.

Bonnyville RCMP was called by a citizen to Township Road 622 and Range Road 484 around 4 a.m. The 39 and 57-year-old men had been shot, and authorities say the circumstances of their deaths appear suspicious.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has since taken over the investigation. The truck has been seized for forensic examination and autopsies will be conducted on March 31st to determine the manner and cause of the men’s deaths.

Police say the victims are associated with a black, 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. They are looking for trail cam, dashboard cam, and video surveillance footage of an area of the MD of Bonnyville including Range Roads 484, 485, and 490, as well as Township Road 614, 620, and 622 from 8 p.m. on March 27th to 4 a.m. on March 28th.

The RCMP is also asking anyone who travelled in that area during that time to contact the Bonnyville detachment or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Officers are particularly interested if anyone saw the black Dodge or any other suspicious vehicles or activity.