Alberta Health Services says a man in his 30s has died in the North zone after contracting COVID-19. The death was one of five across the province on Monday.

The family of the deceased man has confirmed on social media he was a resident of High Prairie. According to Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, all five patients had risk-factors, including chronic medical conditions.

However, she adds the news of multiple COVID-19 related fatalities in a single day is a pain that will be shared by all Albertans.

“Each one of these individuals had a life that mattered, and people who loved them, so I think that’s the hard part, is having so many in one day.”

Overall, the number of cases across the province increased by 30 from Sunday, with 691 confirmed cases in total across the province, 45 those cases are in the North zone. Bonnyville still shows 4 confirmed cases on the AHS stat map available online while Cold Lake has 2. St. Paul has 0 confirmed cases, says AHS.

Dr. Hinshaw adds the number of fully recovered cases has also increased to 94 across Alberta. As of March 30th, 46,057 tests have been completed across Alberta.