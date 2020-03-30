The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta has risen by five over the past 24 hours.

In her daily update Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says this has been one of the hardest days yet. She also says these deaths speak to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 29 since Sunday a significant decrease from recent numbers …. however Hinshaw says the province is no longer testing returning travelers.

Hinshaw says if you are quarantined, coming back from outside the country or a close contact of someone who has returned from travel outside the country, you must remain on your own property until 14 days have passed.

More to come as the story develops.