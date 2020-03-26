Premier Jason Kenney says his government is currently working on a list of essential services in the event the province has to shutdown like Ontario. The premier made the announcement Wednesday during the daily COVID-19 briefings.

Kenney says he figures the list will look similar to the one released by Doug Ford’s government but with a more expansive list of energy production employees to be deemed essential. The premier did not make it clear if the non-essential businesses would have to close.

Ontario brought in its regulation on March 24th. It is expected to last at least two weeks.

Kenney expects the list to be done by early next week.