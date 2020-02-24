The Cold Lake Ice are moving on in the North East Alberta Junior B League playoffs. The club wrapped up their opening-round series against the Killam Wheat Kings with a 4 to 1 victory in Game 6 on Saturday.

The Ice now move on to play the number one-ranked Lac La Biche Clippers in a best of seven semi-finals series. Lac La Biche dominated the season series against the Ice, winning all but one of their six match-ups over the calendar.

The winner of that series moves on to play for the championship. St. Paul is facing off in their second-round series against Wainwright starting on Friday.