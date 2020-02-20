Fish and Wildlife said in total the man was carrying 20 fillets as well as 20 fish cheeks which were all deemed to be Walleye - Alberta Fish and Wildlife

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers say a man travelling near Lac La Biche is facing charges after carrying around illegally obtained fish. Officers say they were notified by the RCMP after they pulled over the man on June 17th of last year.

Fish and Wildlife said in total the man was carrying 20 fillets as well as 20 fish cheeks which were all deemed to be Walleye. Walleye is protected by regulations as they are deemed to be vulnerable to overharvest in the province.

The man pled guilty to the charges and was fined $4000 and also forced to surrender the fish.

“The unlawful commercialization of fish is of significant concern to the health of Alberta’s fisheries resources,” says Fish and Wildlife in a release. “Illegally purchasing fish helps fuel black market demand, which can lead to increased poaching and pressure on already fragile fish populations.”

Anyone with information on unlawful fishing activity or fish trafficking is asked to call the Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.