The driver was found to be impaired and after a quick search, police also say they found methamphetamine, magic mushrooms as well as a loaded sawed-off shotgun - RCMP

St. Paul police say two people are facing charges after an impaired driving stop in town. It happened early on Monday morning.

Mounties say they spotted the vehicle on 50th Avenue while on patrol. The driver was found to be impaired and after a quick search, police also say they found methamphetamine, magic mushrooms as well as a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

37-year-old Jesse Cardinal and 43-year-old Jennifer Gochko face a slew of charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Both have been remanded into custody to await a court date.

“Removing drugs and illegal firearms from the street is one of our top priorities as it helps keep our communities safe,” says Sergeant David Graham with the St. Paul RCMP. “With this traffic stop we not only seized items we removed an impaired driver off the roads.”