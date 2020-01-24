The nation says they hope the declaration, made Friday, will bring awareness to the gang activity in the area and help the local RCMP detachment - Facebook

The Onion Lake Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency after what it calls a rash of violent activity. The nation says they hope the declaration, made Friday, will bring awareness to the gang activity in the area and help the local RCMP detachment.

Three different incidents, including a high-speed chase and discovery of the body of a missing man, led to the announcement. The Chief of Onion Lake believes the police resources are stretched too thin.

The band is hoping the government will be willing to discuss the problems and offer solutions going forward.