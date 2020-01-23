The current policy has buses not running when the temp hits -40 without a windchill or -45 with the windchill factor. The contractors are hoping that gets changed to -35 without and -40 with the windchill - Unsplash

Northern Lights Public Schools is taking a look at how school buses will operate when the temperature turns downright lousy. The school board says they have received a letter from bus contractors in Lac La Biche requesting a policy change.

The current policy has buses not running when the temp hits -40 without a windchill or -45 with the windchill factor. The contractors are hoping that gets changed to -35 without and -40 with the windchill.

Reasons given for the request include cold weather interfering with newer electrical parts on the buses.

Superintendent Rick Cusson says a current amendment to rules is adding flexibility in what factors are used to determine bus cancellations. Bus drivers and contractors will have an opportunity to provide feedback on those changes.

An answer to any concrete changes is expected to be given by the end of this year.