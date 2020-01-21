Later on the suspect did break one of the windows using a 30-pound dumbbell before fleeing - RCMP

Cold Lake police say they’ve made an arrest after a vandalization to the Cold Lake First Nations Band Office. Police say on Monday morning they were called out after a suspect tried to break the windows of the office using different items.

Later on the suspect did break one of the windows using a 30-pound dumbbell before fleeing. Mounties used security camera footage to identify a 30-year-old man.

The man now faces charges of mischief.

Constable Raylene Parisien says “thank you to the Cold Lake First Nations Chief and Council who were able to assist in resolving this matter quickly and efficiently leading to the apprehension of the suspect without incident.”