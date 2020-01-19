Residents in Fort Kent can have a say in the future of the hamlet at a future open house - From the MD Twitter

Residents in Fort Kent can have a say in the future of the hamlet at a future open house. The MD of Bonnyville is hosting an “Area Structure Plan” open house at the Senior’s Hall.

The plan is to gauge opinion on development in the hamlet and what that could look like. Feedback will be used to help update the area structure plan the MD currently has for Fort Kent.

Planners and MD staff will be on hand to hear questions or concerns.

The open house goes Thursday, February 6th starting at 5:30 PM