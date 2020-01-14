Later on that same day robberies took place in the Grassland and Wandering River Petro-Canada Gas Stations, including one where a shot was fired. No one was hurt during the altercations - File Photo

Police in Lac La Biche and Boyle are looking for help solving a string of robberies in the area. Mounties say the first incident happened on Monday after an attempted robbery at a gas station on 101st Avenue.

Later on that same day robberies took place in the Grassland and Wandering River Petro-Canada Gas Stations, including one where a shot was fired. No one was hurt during the altercations.

Police say they’re now searching for suspects including an indigenous male, approximately 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, slim build, wearing a red bandana with white polka dots covering his face, a dark blue jacket, dark jeans and tanned leather gloves.

A silver Dodge half-ton truck and a green/blue, older model GMC truck are also vehicles of interest. Mounties are urging anyone with information on the crimes to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.