Rural crime will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting on Wednesday. The MD of Bonnyville along with RCMP and other groups are coming together at the Ardmore Hall to talk about crime in the area.

A brief presentation will be followed by a chance for the public to ask mounties, politicians and members of the Crown Prosecutor’s office questions about rural crime.

The evening starts at 7 o’clock. It is free to attend.