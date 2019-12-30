The two-storey shop at the corner of 50th and 50th has aptly stood since 1950 after a fire destroyed the original building - Mike Marshall

A store that has been a fixture in Bonnyville will start the new year with new owners. Brosseau’s Department Store on 50th avenue was originally started back in 1928.

The shop had been run by a member of the Brosseau family every year since then. This year brothers Tery and Reg Brosseau decided to retire and have now handed the keys over to Brian Min and his brother Ryan.

The two-storey shop at the corner of 50th and 50th has aptly stood since 1950 after a fire destroyed the original building. Town council in Bonnyville has been mulling over ways to recognize the shop officially. A decision on what that honour could look like is expected later in 2020.

The Mins have officially held the keys to the store since October.