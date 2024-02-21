In a somber development within Kehewin Frist Nation, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has embarked on a homicide investigation following the discovery of a suspicious death.

On February 20, at 10:45 AM the Bonnyville RCMP were called to the scene where they found a 38-year-old male resident of Kehewin First Nations deceased.

The investigation has now been taken over by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, reassuring the public that there is no ongoing threat to their safety.

The victim’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton, with an autopsy scheduled for February 23, in hopes of uncovering further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this tragic incident or those responsible to come forward and assist in the investigation. Contact the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200 for those willing to provide details. For individuals preferring to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.