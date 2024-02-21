Excitement is building as the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association gears up to bring the thrill of Chuckwagon racing back to Cold Lake this summer. The Cold Lake Ag Society will host the event, with the City of Cold Lake proudly sponsoring.

Mayor Craig Copeland expressed enthusiasm for the return of Chuckwagon racing to Cold Lake stating, “Chuckwagons are always a great show, and were thrilled to have their wagons race into our city.” He noted that the CPCA’s last appearance in Cold Lake was in 2011, making this return long overdue.

The Cold Lake Agricultural Society presented details about the event at a recent council meeting. Although the sponsorship request was for $25,000, the council opted to contribute $10,000 due to budget constraints for the upcoming year.

“This gives our community one more amazing event this summer,” Mayor Copeland remarked. “We love having family-friendly events throughout the year, and this will be one more to put on the calendar.”

Residents and visitors alike can look forward to the exhilarating races and festivities that come with chuckwagon racing. More information about the CPCA and the upcoming event can be found at cpcaracing.com.