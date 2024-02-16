The Cold Lake Food Bank is calling on residents of Cold Lake and surrounding areas to join forces, lace up their boots, and participate in The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. This family-friendly event, aimed at combating food insecurity, will take place from 4 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, February 24.

By walking together in the cold and darkness, participants raise awareness about the uncomfortable realities of food insecurity and homelessness while raising funds to support Cold Lake Food Bank’s vital work.

The Cold Lake walk will commence and conclude at the Cold Lake Food Bank, located at 5216 55A Street. Participants can choose between walking a 2km or 5km route and will have the opportunity to warm up with hot drinks at rest stops along the way. Upon completing the walk, participants can celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. Those who raise over $150 or $75 for youth will receive a CNOY togue to wear proudly.

This marks the Cold Lake Food Bank’s first participation in CNOY, with a fundraising goal of $20,000. More than 150 participants and 20 teams, including staff and friends of the Cold Lake Food Bank, are expected to brave the cold winter’s night.