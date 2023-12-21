In a move to support the expanding cannabis market, Alberta’s government is simplifying regulations for retailers, emphasizing health and safety. Effective January 31, 2024, these changes aim to cut red tape and enhance business flexibility in the competitive landscape.

Since the legalization of cannabis five years ago, Alberta’s cannabis market has witnessed exponential growth. To ensure the industry’s continued success and the protection of consumers, the government is conducting a comprehensive review to identify strengths, areas for improvement, and redundancies within the current regulatory framework.

Among the fundamental changes set to come into force are temporary sales locations, flexible storage solutions, and sales and transfers.

Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction expressed the government’s commitment to finding the right balance between supporting businesses and ensuring public safety. “These changes are the result of our latest work to help curb the illegal cannabis industry and continue providing choices Albertans can trust,” he stated.

It is crucial to note that all existing consumption and youth access restrictions will remain unchanged. The government hopes that these regulatory adjustments will empower legal cannabis retailers, reduce barriers, and further diminish the influence of the illegal market by providing a competitive edge. Additionally, businesses are expected to benefit from time and cost savings due to increased flexibility in managing merchandise.