Residents are being invited by members of the St. Paul RCMP to join them for “Coffee with a Cop.”

This program encourages fostering relationships between community members and members of the local police force in an informal setting. While attendees share a cup of coffee with RCMP members they are encouraged to have open conversations about various topics; helping build a more personal understanding between law enforcement and the public.

Sergeant Bobby Burgess, the operations NCO for the St. Paul RCMP, expressed enthusiasm about the event saying it is an opportunity to discuss important issues and connect on a personal level.

“We are looking forward to engaging with the community members and hope to see you there.”

This initiative is part of a three-month pilot project, if successful there are hopes that ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will become a regular monthly occurrence, and to encourage community participation, the RCMP will pick up the coffee tab.

The first “Coffee with a Cop” event is happening at the St. Paul A&W on Wednesday, December 20th, with following events scheduled for January 30th, and February 27th between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.