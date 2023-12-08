St. Paul’s junior hockey team is hosting a festive event on Friday night to support the local food bank.

The Jr. Canadiens will host Santa’s Food Drive Parade through the town from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 8th. The event features community-sponsored floats, vehicles, emergency services, and volunteers collecting non-perishables and donations from the generous townsfolk.

To keep track of the parade’s route, residents can use the Glympse app and follow the public tag “santasfooddrive2023” to see the procession’s location in real-time.

The holiday spirit continues Saturday, December 9th, with a special event at the Clancy Richard Arena, where a donation table will be set up at the arena’s entrance, and attendees can drop off non-perishable items. As a thank you, each person who donates will receive a $5 admission voucher to the Canadiens game later Saturday night when the Canadiens take on the Wainwright Bisons; puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.