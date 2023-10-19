Gather your cowboy hats and cowbells because, on Friday, the Lakeland College Rustlers women’s hockey team will be hosting the Olds College Broncos for back-to-back games at the Russ Robertson Arena in Lloydminster.

As they head into their second weekend at home, the women’s hockey program boasts an impressive record of three wins and only one defeat in the early games of the regular season, with two of those wins coming against Red Deer.

To add to the excitement, the Lakeland College Apex Automation Rustlers have a special treat in store for those donning Western attire. They’re offering some Rustlers swag to fans who come dressed in cowboy and cowgirl fashion, and they’ll be playing a lively country music playlist to energize the crowd and cheer on their team.

On Saturday, October 21, the hockey program will also be making a positive impact on mental health awareness. The women’s hockey players are encouraging their supporters to bring noise makers and join them in spreading awareness to help end the stigma surrounding mental health illness and its treatment.

The Olds Broncos will once again face off against the Rustlers on Saturday, with a puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. on both days.

Files from G. Lampow – Vista Radio.