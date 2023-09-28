Two Lakeland Catholic high schools will be hosting food bank fundraisers today.

Notre Dame High School and Assumption Jr/Sr High will be holding their annual food bank fundraisers to collect food and monetary donations for the Bonnyville Food Bank.

Students and staff from École Notre Dame High School in Bonnyville collect food and monetary donations for their Hungry for the Homeless event. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., volunteers will be accepting donations in downtown Bonnyille, Sobey’s Grocery Store, and Wholesale Club.

“Hungry for the Homeless is the event of the year for many of our students. Not only are we helping those less fortunate in our community but we are having fun. It really makes us proud to be a Wildcat any time we can give back,” said NDHS teacher Erin Murphy.

Assumption Jr/Sr High will host their own fundraiser: Hungry for Change for the second consecutive year. From 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., students will be accepting donations at the school, No Frills, and Sobey’s Grocery Store locations.

“After our success last May, it only seemed right that we took on this initiative again leading up to a season where we should both give thanks for all we have been given and share the abundance in what we have to help those in need,” said AJSH organizing teacher Siobhan Squires.”

The school is ready to ensure that no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving season.