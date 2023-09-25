A resident of Goodfish Lake has succumbed to his injuries after a single-vehicle rollover.

Smoky Lake RCMP was dispatched to the rollover north of Township Road 602 on Secondary Highway 831 on Sept. 23, 2023, at 8:02 a.m. The 34-year-old male driver and lone occupant was injured and trapped in the vehicle. He was extracted by the local Fire Department, however, succumbed to his injuries soon after and was declared deceased at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Alberta RCMP gives its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.