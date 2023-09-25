Cold Lake is looking into the idea of adding a youth to a committee meant to act as a liaison between Council, the RCMP detachment, and the citizens of Cold Lake.

At a recent Corporate Priorities Committee meeting, council members discussed the potential of inviting a member of Cold Lake’s youth to join some councilors and other members of the public at the table. The young committee member will have an opportunity for their voice to be represented on an upcoming policing committee for the city. Mayor Craig Copeland says they want to give the youth a voice to be heard, especially on important matters like safety.

“We’re hoping this youth can provide a perspective on our community that we haven’t otherwise considered.”

The Police Act in Alberta recently underwent changes, requiring municipalities with populations of 15,000 or more to establish a policing committee. If approved at a future council meeting, the youth spot would be filled by a person between the ages of 16 and 18.

Council will be reviewing a bylaw to establish a policing committee at their Oct. 24 meeting.