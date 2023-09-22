36-year-old Shauna Quinney has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for help locating her.

The St. Paul resident was last seen on Sept. 15, 2023, at 9 p.m., at her residence in the town.

Quinney is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium complexion and weight 120 pounds with a thin build. She had black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hat, black shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing individual is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).