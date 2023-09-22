The Cold Lake Energy Centre will host some university hockey this weekend.

The University of Alberta Golden Bears and University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey teams will battle in exhibition contests at the Energy Centre this Friday and Saturday night. Mayor Craig Copeland says it’s great to have high-level hockey in Cold Lake.

“It`s going to be really great hockey and maybe the highest level of hockey our city has ever seen. I encourage everyone to come out and watch the two games.“

Cold Lake was approached by UofA through a former Junior B Ice player in Dallas Ansell who is the assistant coach with the University of Alberta. Cold Lake sponsored the event with the city providing the hotels and some of the food and Copeland says it’s all about trying to provide great entertainment for the surrounding area.

The games will take place on Sept. 22nd and on the 23rd with tickets available through Ticketmaster here. Copeland says he is open to more partnerships in the future.

“We have such a beautiful facility here that we really want to showcase. That is how we got approached, the connections knew that the Energy Center was quite the facility. We are excited to show it off and are looking forward to other opportunities whether it is soccer, lacrosse, or hockey we are here to listen and bring it to Cold Lake.

These are some of the last exhibition games before the Canada West main schedule starts on Sept. 28.

The Cold Lake Ice and Aeros will be the off-ice volunteers to make the event run smoothly. The Ice will also be doing a 50/50 and Chuck-a-Puck as fundraisers.