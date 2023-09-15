The Cold Lake Fighter Jets are across the country this weekend as they battle for the national title.

The match will see the Jets defend the National Championship title and rematch the GTA All-Stars for the best-in-Canada title.

The Jets are the first team to win consecutive Alberta Football League titles in over 15 years, claiming the championship over the Airdrie Irish.

O2s in Cold Lake will host a watch party for the Saturday night match with kickoff at 6:00pm.

- Advertisement -

The club has also been fundraising to offset costs for the trip as the Fighter Jets are a Non-Profit semi-pro 18+ football team consisting of 35-50 local, national, and international players located in Cold Lake. The Pay-to-Play league requires players to pay fees to join. A gofundme has been set up to help offset the costs here.