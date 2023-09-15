Bonnyville RCMP is calling a hold and secure at H.E. Bourgoin School in town a “non-issue.”

Northern Lights Public Schools communications confirmed the hold and secure for the school at 10:30 a.m.; however, Corporal Gina Slaney says it has since been lifted.

“It was a family issue. There was a misunderstanding, and there was nothing of a criminal nature at all. It was just a little bit of confusion.”

Slaney says it was a non-event, and the hold and secure was done as a precautionary measure.

According to NLPS communications, “A hold and secure means the doors to the schools are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building.”

“We do a hold and secure when there is a situation or threat outside the school that could impact the school, and that allows us to make sure staff and students are safe while we are doing further investigation into the situation or waiting for the situation to be resolved.”

Classes in the school continued during the incident.