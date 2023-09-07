The latest edition of the Lloyd Ex Chase the Ace closed Wednesday evening in week 15, with the winner claiming $71,103 and providing organizers a chance to exercise a playout option for the next round.

The selection of the ace of hearts allowed longtime Border City resident Faith Ebach to pick up her cheque on Thursday. She has described the experience as surreal happiness and said the winnings will come in handy for some repairs at home.

Lloyd Ex organizers say the next lottery is up and running with some added excitement.

Ray Foy, chair of the committee explains they will be using the same lottery license for the next 38 weeks. If the draw goes the distance, then when there are 14 cards left, they will exercise an option called the final playout draw, allowing people whose names get selected to pick from the 14 cards until the ace is drawn.

- Advertisement -

Foy says if they get to that stage, they will certainly fill the hall and bring in refreshments for the final draw.

The lottery now enters round six with a brand new deck of 52 cards and a starting jackpot of $25,000.

The Lloyd Ex is expressing its gratitude to Lloydminster and area as the Chase the Ace contests have contributed to numerous upgrades at the event centre.