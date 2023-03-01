Northern Lights Public Schools is about to prepare next year’s preschool and Kindergarten students as kids get ready for the 2023-2024 school year.

Registration will open on March 15 with elementary schools hosting in-person open houses on Thursday, May 4.

“This is a great opportunity for families to meet our staff, and learn more about our schools and the programs they offer,” said Board Chair Karen Packard. “We are pleased to be able to offer families a variety of options including our Little Lights program, half-day and full-day preschool, and full-day programming for our Kindergarten students.”

Full-day kindergarten is offered in all Northern Lights elementary schools. Parents can register for preschool and kindergarten programs online with school staff available to assist with the registration process and answer any questions that parents have if needed.