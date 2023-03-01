Cold Lake will hear some squadrons fly over the city as 4 Wing Cold Lake conducts night flying training.

The training will be starting up this week and go until March 10th. 4 Wing says in a Public Service Announcement this type of training is not meant to disrupt Cold Lake’s valuable peace and quiet but night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew.

“The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.”

4 Wing had previously conducted night flying training from October 17 to 21, and October 24 to 28, 2022.