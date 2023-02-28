The list of nominations for the Cold Lake Women of Influence 2023 awards has been announced with Bonnyville’s mayor being one of them.

The awards will be given out during March 3rd at the Cold Lake Ag Society Building and looks to acknowledge women for their strengths and abilities to further themselves, their families, their organizations, and the community.

There are 7 awards being presented through the night with categories such as Health & Wellness, Community & Volunteerism, and Overall Woman of Influence award among others.

The women up for the awards were all chosen through nomination forms filled out on the Cold Lake Women of Influence website or through a hard copy delivered to the Lakeland Centre for FASD in Cold Lake.

Among the nominations, Bonnyville’s Mayor Elisa Brosseau was included in the 2023 year and says it was a welcomed surprise.

“I don’t do any work for the prospect of being noticed I just do it because it is the right thing to do. When it does get noticed it is very nice not going to lie.”

Bonnyville’s Mayor says it is very important to recognize the influence these women have both in Cold Lake and in the surrounding areas.

“If you are doing a good job in another municipality I think we should raise you up and support you.”