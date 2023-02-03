During the 2022 year, Bonnyville donated 562 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to underprivileged children.

In total, Alberta residents packed 88,717 shoeboxes in 2022 which is an increase of 11 percent from 2021’s 80,121 total. That’s an increase of more than 1,000 shoebox gifts over 2021’s total. The shoeboxes contained toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items.

Canada-wide 415,072 shoeboxes were donated during the 2022 Samaritan’s Purse shoebox campaign, Operation Christmas Child.

The shoeboxes are being distributed around the world with kids in Ukraine, the Philippines, Central America, and western Africa will be receiving shoeboxes packed by caring Canadians.

- Advertisement -

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Canadians,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. “These gift-filled shoeboxes are a tangible expression of God’s love and will provide joy and hope to children, many of whom have never received a gift before.”

Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s News Media Relations Manager Frank King says this will be many of the children’s first gifts.

“The surprising thing for a lot of Canadians is a lot of these kids live in a circumstance where they never receive a gift for Christmas or their birthday or for anything because their families can not afford it.”

King says these shoeboxes give the kids hope and joy.

“Here is someone who they have never met in a country they have may never even heard of and yet these people have packed this box just for them with all kinds of school supplies, toys, and hygiene items. It is such a blessing to them and a blessing to their parents too.”

Frank king says it is never too late to help children in need by packing shoeboxes which can be done online here.