RCMP Detachments will be participating in “Operation Cold Start” this week.

The operation will have members on the lookout for running vehicles and verifying whether the keys are in the vehicle, whether the vehicle is locked and will be following up with registered owners to offer information on how to better protect themselves from having their vehicle stolen.

This educational campaign is looking to help educate owners about the risk of leaving their vehicles idling. Over 57% of the vehicles stolen in the Bonnyville Detachment area in 2022 were left running at the time of their theft.

RCMP have given some tips for drivers to keep their belongings as safe as possible:

– Use of a remote starter or remain in the vehicle as it warms up;

– Never leave keys in the vehicle;

– Push button equipped vehicles can still be driven without the key present.

Any resident in the Bonnyville Detachment area who finds a handout on the windshield was checked as part of the operation.