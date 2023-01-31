The World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) has released its tentative schedule for the 2023 season. The Bonnyville Chuckwagon Championships is one of three tentative stops on the race schedule, while the Dewberry World Chuckwagon races are confirmed for the second weekend in June. There are twelve stops included on the 2023 schedule including nine confirmed stops and the Calgary Stampede.

The WPCA announced they signed a new contract with Century Downs Racetrack and Casino to be the official World Finals event with drivers competing for $75,000.

The chuckwagon season will kick off at the Grande Prairie Stompede from May 31st to June 4th. Bonnyville is tentatively scheduled for June 8th to 11th, making it the second stop of the season.