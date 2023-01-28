Listen Live

RCMP Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit arrest male for theft of farm equipment

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

One man has been arrested after RCMP found him in possession of a stolen tractor.

Elk Point RCMP and RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit helmed an investigation into the stolen farm equipment and on Jan. 25, 2023, located and recovered a stolen farm tractor. The stolen farm tractor is valued at approximately $160, 000.

Leslie Alan Hillebrand a resident of Elk Point was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

Hillebrand was held for a Judicial Interim Release hearing where he was released by a Justice of the Peace on a no cash bail Release Order. Hillebrand is scheduled to attend St. Paul Provincial Court on Feb. 16, 2023.

