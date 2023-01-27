Cold Lake RCMP received a clothing theft complaint on January 21 and officials are asking for help identifying those responsible.

RCMP say an unknown male and female stole clothing from Orbiting Trends in Cold Lake, using their 2 young children to hide and carry stolen items out of the store.

The female also stole another patrons purse on her way out of the store.

The Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify those responsible or if you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.