The M.D. of Bonnyville will see a contractor bridge culvert replacement.

The construction will be along Range Road 433, South of Township Road 583. The equipment is being moved to the project site with construction starting on January 4, 2023. The replacement is scheduled to be completed by March 15, 2023.

During the construction of Range Road, 433 will have a speed reduction near the construction site and the M.D. asks drivers to follow all traffic signs and drive safely.