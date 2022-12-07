The Cold Lake Ice broke their losing streak last week with their victory over the Lloydminster Bandits 5-3.

The teams clashed last Saturday at the Civic Centre with the Ice taking an early lead with two goals. The Bandits did answer back scoring 2 of their own but the Ice were able to take back control leading the rest of the game in points.

Head coach Scott Hood says the game went really well.

“We were short-handed going in but we stuck to our game plan and played really well. The guys battled hard and it was just a great effort.”

Hood says the guys are starting to implement what the team has been practicing and he sees the result. When asked how breaking the streak feels Hood says the team tries to focus on the games instead of the result.

“We played some good games over the course of time. We weren’t dwelling on how many losses we had, we were focusing on playing well and the results will come our way.”

The Ice will play the Onion Lake Border Chiefs at home next on December 9th at the Imperial Oil Place in the Cold Lake Energy Centre. The puck drops at 8 with kids under 17 getting to watch the game for free thanks to the City of Cold Lake during the Meet your City Councillors Night!

The Ice is also looking for Food or Cash donations on the ninth for the Cold Lake Food Bank with all donators getting one of six chances to walk away with 2-Adult tickets to a home game.