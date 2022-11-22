St Paul RCMP was notified of several reports regarding the location of stolen vehicles and suspicious people in the Town of Mallaig.

Officials launched an investigation and located and arrested three residents of Saddle Lake, Alta.

James Brertton and Amelia Quinney have both been charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000

Break, enter and mischief

Brertton was released on conditions and will be appearing in St. Paul Provincial court on December 15. Quinney was remanded into custody for St. Paul Provincial court on December 1.

- Advertisement -

Finally, Dan McGilvery has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime less than $5000

Operation while prohibited

Quinney was remanded into custody for St. Paul Provincial court on December 7.

St. Paul RCMP wants to remind the public of the importance of reporting suspicious activity. Anyone who sees anything suspicious or wants to report a crime is asked to please contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or your local police.