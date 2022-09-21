On August 10th Bonnyville RCMP received a report of a stolen bicycle in the driveway of 5300 block of 51 Avenue in Bonnyville.

The 6-speed Supercycle bike is green and has a specially made saddle-type basket over the back tire.

The owner of the bike says it holds a great deal of sentimental value and would like it back.

The Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance and anyone who has seen this bike or may know of its whereabouts is urged to contact the Bonnyville RCMP.