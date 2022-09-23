Cold Lake Museums is opening its doors on September 30 from 10 am to 4 pm to honor Truth and Reconciliation Day.

In a Facebook post, the museum said National Truth and Reconciliation means many things to Canadians and one of them is to support Indigenous-led initiatives as well as the various Indigenous Cultures in our country. “We will be open for everyone to come up, reflect and learn how we can bring reconciliation into our own lives.”

The admission to the Museum will be free for the day but attendants are asked to donate to Kokum’s House which is a men’s shelter run by the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre.

The Cold Lake Museums Curatorial Manager Linda Dunn says the museum has a strong Indigenous component and it falls on them to help spearhead truth and reconciliation.

“It is important in reconciliation, to support indigenous-led programs and activities and to bolster the culture and appreciation of our indigenous community.”

The Cold Lake Museum says people will learn more about Truth and Reconciliation and what they can do, as well as other important issues facing the Indigenous peoples.