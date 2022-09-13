Currently, 16 Avenue is closed from 7 Street east to City limits for underground utility work followed by road repair.

The closure will last until October 14th.

The closure will limit access to Cold Lake Provincial Park as the only entrance will now be from the south using Baywood Road (Range Road 420/415A).

In total, the City of Cold Lake has more than 150 kilometers of roadway that need maintenance.

Anyone who would like to report a pothole on a City-owned roadway can use the Report a Pothole tool to bring the city’s attention to the problem.