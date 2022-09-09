The M.D. of Bonnyville is waiting to commit to the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority’s recommended replacement schedule for pumper and tanker trucks.

During the last M.D. council meeting council passed a motion to postpone a decision to replace pumper trucks every 15 years and tanker trucks every 20 years until February. The M.D. will also review other agreements made with the BRFA.

This choice has no effect on firetruck purchases as the BRFA still has the green light to buy their five new trucks in the next three years.

Councillor Josh Crick says he does not see the need to rush this 15 and 20-year cycle.

“There’s no panic, we’ve already ordered five trucks.”

Councillor Dana Swigart says waiting is frustrating as the M.D. has already paid for the reports and has had all the studies done.

“I don’t think we want to keep delaying this. We can wait as long as you want but it doesn’t matter how long you wait… 15-year cycle for pumpers is what you want, and 20 years for tankers. It’s not going to change in a year or two.”

Josh Crick responded by saying the BRFA is a very important part of the community but he wants to make sure the next step is the right one.

“I fully support the BRFA but I also fully support making fully informed decisions and that is why I am willing to wait until February on this one.”

The council defeated the motion and asked it to be brought back to the council meeting on February 16th, 2023.