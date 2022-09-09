Cheryl Kuraitis has been appointed as Assistant Principal of Vera M. Welsh Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. She says she is excited to serve the students, staff and families of Vera M. Welsh Elementary School in my new role as Assistant Principal.

“I am looking forward to new experiences, and continuing to work with such a caring and dedicated team.”

Kuraitis has been teaching at Vera M. Welsh since 2009 and served as the schools’ Student Services Team (SST) Coordinator for the last six.

Superintendent Rick Cusson says Cheryl is passionate about building positive relationships to create a safe and caring environment.

“She has a deep understanding of the diverse needs of students and how collaboration can provide and enhance the supports they need to thrive.”

In addition to her work at Vera, Kuraitis has also helped build capacity in the school division by participating in projects such as the Educational Assistant Onboarding Committee, the Inclusive Education Video Series, and professional development sessions.