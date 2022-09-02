The Town of Bonnyville has two brand new pickleball courts right beside Bonnyville Centralized High School.

Construction of the new courts has finished and can be used but there is still one landscaping being done around the exterior of the courts.

The pickleball courts are right beside the town’s tennis courts on the corner of 47 Ave. and 49 St.

People have already hit the courts and are enjoying the last remains of the warm summer heat.

The construction of the courts was included in the Town of Bonnyville’s 2022 capital projects alongside the design and implementation of a Town of

Bonnyville app, repairs to Jesse Lake Trail, and continued expansion of planned outdoor recreation facilities, such as outdoor gym equipment, among others.